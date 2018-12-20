JI condemns Punjab govt’s decision to lift ban on Basant

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday rejected decision of the Punjab government to lift ban on celebration of Basant in the province.

JI central Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha in a statement said the Punjab government’s announcement not only amounted to deviation from Islamic teaching and ideology of Islam but it was also violation of a decision of the Supreme Court.

The JI leader said that FIRs would be registered against Punjab government if any incident of casualty occurs during kite-flying.

Dr Farid Paracha demanded of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court to take notice of Punjab government’s announcement and imposed ban on celebration of Basant.

Meanwhile, JI Punjab Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem has criticised the Punjab government for announcing celebration of Basant in the second week of February. “The PTI government after failing to address real issue facing the masses and hide its failures, has announced to lift ban on Basant,” he said.

He regretted that the incumbent government which is claiming to follow principles of state of Madina in Pakistan, has been taking decision which clashes with Islamic teachings and ideology of Islam.

He also pointed out that over 200 deaths have been caused by kite strings in the last few years.