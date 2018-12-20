US JUNIOR SQUASH: Pakistanis grab two silver medals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished with two silver medals in the US Junior Squash Championship with Hamza Khan and Humam Khan losing to ultimate winners in their respective categories.

Humam won silver in the under-13 category losing to Rohan A Gondhi of India 4-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10 and 9-11. In the other match of the day, Pakistan’s Hamza beaten by American player Carney Tedd 11-7, 8-11, 6-11 and 7-11 in the under-15 final.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has raised its concerns on the refereeing during finals of the US Junior Squash Championship.

Both finalists have informed PSF that refereeing was not up to the mark and had flaws. They further claimed that few of referee’s decisions were not entirely fair.

These players have protested against the poor refereeing during the event and requested the US Squash to improve the refereeing standard in future to save players from any further loss.