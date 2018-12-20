Two criminals shot dead in ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: Two wanted criminals of Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali were shot dead in a police encounter near Chandipur on Wednesday.

According to district police spokesman, criminals Rabnawaz alias Raboo Baloch and Hanif alias Hineefa Balooch were wanted in dozens of heinous crimes. He said POs Mukhtar and Wazir sustained injuries in the encounter. The spokesman said the four POs and their accomplices were planning criminal activities in Basti Gulpur. The police raided a house and on seeing the police POs opened fire. In an exchange of fire, Rabnawaz and Hanif died and Mukhtar and Wazir sustained injuries and were taken to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. The heirs of the POs told reporters that police last night arrested Rabnawaz, Hanif, Mukhtar and Wazir from a marriage ceremony of Wazir’s daughter and later shot dead Rabnawaz and Hanif in custody. The relatives of dead criminals staged a protest against the police over killing them in a fake encounter.

NAB ARRESTS 6 PATWARIS: NAB Multan arrested 9 land-grabbers, including six patwaris, in Tehsil Fort Abbas and Marroot Revenue Offices. According to NAB Multan spokesman Qaisar Abbas the detainees were involved in grabbing of 2,371 Kanal of state land through illegal allotments. The NAB Multan team produced the accused in a court and sought their physical remand for two days.