Thu Dec 20, 2018
Taji Khokhar’s name placed on fourth schedule

Lahore

Sher Ali Khalti
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Home Department has seized bank accounts and cancelled CNICs/passports of Taji Khokhar, after placing his name on list the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act. His name was placed on list of ATC fourth schedule because he had committed heinous crime, said Punjab Home Department top official. For the first time in the history of Punjab a land grabber’s name was included in the list of fourth schedule. According to the Home Dept top official, names of the persons are placed on the fourth schedule list who commit anti-state activity, heinous crime, create public unrest, he said while talking to this scribe.

More From Lahore