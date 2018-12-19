Dilapidated condition of Kasur roads

KASUR: People are facing problems due to dilapidated condition of Kot Radha Kishan and Raiwind Road.

It was said by District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat while talking here on Tuesday. Rana Sikandar said that he had sufficient funds to spend on the roads to repair them.

He offered the PTI government to use these funds for the welfare of the locals. He announced to install water filter plants of pure water in every tehsil of district Kasur.

He also cut a cake with the Christians at the District Council Hall in connection with the Christmas.