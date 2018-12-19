Australia name unchanged Test squad

SYDNEY: Australian selectors kept faith with the current 13-player squad for their remaining two Tests against India, after the team levelled the series 1-1 in Perth on Tuesday.

India won the opening match in Adelaide, the team’s first win in Australia for a decade. The hosts came back in Perth to secure their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal, levelling the series as the teams head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test.

Australia squad for Tests beginning in Melbourne on December 26 and Sydney on January 3: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.