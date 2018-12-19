5 squash courts to be reopened in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has issued directives to reopen five squash courts located in GOR II and GOR III and revive the sport activity with immediate effect. His directives came in the presence of national squash coach Farooq Butt, who identified the closure of the courts. It has, however, been learnt that the state of squash court particularly at GOR III are in dire straits where some occupants have installed a carpenter workshop and is also in occupation of another government department.