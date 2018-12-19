Tearful Korean skater tells court of coach abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: Double Olympic gold medallist Shim Suk-hee broke down in tears as she told a South Korean court of the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her coach.
Aged 21, the short-track skater has four Olympic medals to her name, including relay golds at both Sochi 2014 and on home ice at this year’s Pyeongchang Games.But she told a court that her coach Cho Jae-beom had been beating her since she was seven — on one occasion breaking her fingers — leaving her “deeply traumatised”.
His violence “kept escalating” as she grew older, she said at the hearing in Suwon, south of Seoul.
