Murad Saeed sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday took oath as a federal minister. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, ministers of state, political workers and senior government officers.