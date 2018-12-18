New law to deal with water issues in Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible resource will be utilised to achieve the target of provision of clean drinking water to each and every citizen of the province. Addressing a special meeting at his office to review the Water Authority Act, the chief minister said that provision of clean water in urban areas through pipe water scheme will be reviewed. However, every citizen and departments will have to play their proactive role in the protection of water resources, he added. He disclosed that a comprehensive law would be introduced to deal with water related issues in the Punjab as there is a need to regulate the use of canal water.