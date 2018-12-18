close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

New law to deal with water issues in Punjab: Buzdar

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible resource will be utilised to achieve the target of provision of clean drinking water to each and every citizen of the province. Addressing a special meeting at his office to review the Water Authority Act, the chief minister said that provision of clean water in urban areas through pipe water scheme will be reviewed. However, every citizen and departments will have to play their proactive role in the protection of water resources, he added. He disclosed that a comprehensive law would be introduced to deal with water related issues in the Punjab as there is a need to regulate the use of canal water.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story