Ushna bags ladies singles title: Kim, crowned Kulsum ITF Futures Tennis champ

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim made short work of Kai Wehnelt (Germany) to win the men’s single title of Begum Kalsoom Saifullah Khan $15000 ITF Futures International at the PTF Complex Sunday.

The Korean No 1 made it two in a row as he had already won the Serena International last week. This time around he found going easy with a thumping 6-2, 6-2 win over Wehnelt.The Germany started off in exciting fashion hitting some powerful down the line and cross court shots to take the score to 2-2. From there on however, there was no stopping Kim as he went on rampage winning one point after another. Wehnelt started missing his shots and often was seen hitting the net.

After winning the first set easily, Kim didn’t look behind and started the second set with same vein. His baseline calculated game forced Wehnelt make one after another mistake. Ultimately it was asking too much from the German whose raw but aggressive style was not enough to match the Korean.

“Unlike the first Futures where Japanese player took me to three sets, this final proved rather easy for me. I played the tennis the way I did previously. My opponent has his style of playing. I am happy to make it two in a row,” Kim said. Wehnelt rued the opportunity, saying he was unable to play the way he did in the semi-finals. “I played a lot better in the semis. Today my shots couldn’t get the right target.”

Haroon Sharif, Chairman Board of Investment graced the occasion as chief guest. Amongst those present on the occasion were ambassadors of Portugal and Maldives, former Ministers Anwar Saifullah Khan and Humayun Saifullah Khan.

“Sports is one medium where you can earn good name for your country. The players are like ambassadors,” Haroon said in his address.Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) appreciated efforts, PTF team put in organizing the event for a second consecutive year.

He also thanked the ITF while reminding the government that investment in sports pay off in a big way. “Over 200 countries play tennis. Investment in tennis can pay the country in a big way. I appeal to the government to come forward and help leading sports flourish in the country,” Salim Saifullah said.

Meanwhile, Ushna Sohail won the ladies singles title in of the National event that was also contested on the sidelines of international event. Ushna beat Sarah Mansoor

6-2, 7-5 to take the title.