Sheikh Rashid pays tributes to APC martyrs

Islamabad: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the blood of innocent martyred children of Army Public School (APS) has reinvigorated the entire Pakistani nation’s resolve to fight to rid the country from the menace of terrorism. In a statement, he paid rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of APS besides lauding the courage and valour displayed by the parents and family members of martyrs of APS during the hour of trial.

He said December 16, brings double agony for Pakistanis as the country was dismembered on the same date back in early seventies. He urged the nation to remain prepared to fight enemies of the country.