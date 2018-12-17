close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 17, 2018

Sheikh Rashid pays tributes to APC martyrs

National

A
APP
December 17, 2018

Islamabad: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the blood of innocent martyred children of Army Public School (APS) has reinvigorated the entire Pakistani nation’s resolve to fight to rid the country from the menace of terrorism. In a statement, he paid rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of APS besides lauding the courage and valour displayed by the parents and family members of martyrs of APS during the hour of trial.

He said December 16, brings double agony for Pakistanis as the country was dismembered on the same date back in early seventies. He urged the nation to remain prepared to fight enemies of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan