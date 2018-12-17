Cultural night at Arts Council raises awareness about human rights

With the aim to raise awareness about protecting human rights, the Tehreek-e-Niswan and other civil society organisations on Sunday arranged a cultural programme at the Arts Council in connection with International Human Rights Day.

In her keynote opening speech, Sheema Kermani, founder of Tehreek-e-Niswan, said that because of low literacy rate in the country, a majority of people are unaware of basic human rights and their importance.

“The objective of the event is to create awareness among people about human rights and to highlight the issues,” said Kermani, a prominent theatre director and dancer. She said decades have passed since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was passed, but despite its ratification by the country, implementation is yet to be seen in many areas.

Kermani said she was using the arts to reach out to people who have limited resources and access to information on their rights. “The privileged don’t own the arts. Everyone has the right to be entertained.”

Young people from both rural and urban areas of the city attended the event which was full of dance, theatre, singing, music and speeches. Renowned social worker and singer Arieb Azhar also performed at the event.

The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, the Pakistan Medical Association, the PNFWH, Mahardar Art Production, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hum Awaaz, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Peace and Development Organization, Anchal Welfare Organization and Women Development Organization collaborated with Tehreek-e-Niswan in arranging the event.