Paragon scandal accused Qaiser shifted to hospital

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Saturday due to a heart ailment, according to Geo News report.

Butt is under the National Accountability Bureau custody in the Paragon scam along with the PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique.

He has undergone initial tests at the medical facility.

NAB claims that Rafique brothers in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited.

“Accused in collusion, connivance and collaboration of Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia cheated the members of public at large and obtained illegal pecuniary benefits from the funds of said illegal housing project," the NAB said in it's press release. "Accused has been and is continuously obtaining illegal/ illegitimate funds/ benefits from said project as he obtained 40 kanal plots in his own name and the name of his brother Salman Rafique.”