Imran Farhat a suitable option to resolve Pak batting problem

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team lost 3-match Test series with 2-1 margin against visiting New Zealand early this month in UAE.

Unfortunately Pakistan suffered defeats in the first and third Test matches due to highly irresponsible batting especially from top order batsmen.

Pakistan’s so-called senior batting duo Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq badly exposed in both the above-mentioned Test matches. Their soft dismissals proved that they don’t have ability to resist anymore especially under-pressure. It’s worth-mentioning that both ‘seniors’ had hammered centuries when there was no pressure in the first innings of the third Test match but left the team in disarray in the second innings when their performance was badly required to save the Test match.

As the veteran opening batsman M Hafeez has already announced his retirement from Test cricket, Pakistan cricket team required a reliable and seasoned batsman who can provide stability to Pakistan batting especially in the testing conditions.

In such a situation, experienced and in-form left-hand opener Imran Farhat looked to be the most suitable batsman who can resolve Pakistan’s old problem.

It may be recalled here that Habib Bank won their first Quaid-i-Azam Trophy since 2010-11 beating defending champions SNGPL in the final under Imran Farhat’s captaincy. Similarly, Imran also demonstrated his wonderful form and captaincy skills when he led Habib Bank to title victory in Quaid-i-Azam One-day Cup 2018 at Lahore.

Imran Farhat, a gifted left-handed opener, has played several quality knocks against leading cricket teams of the world during 40-match Test career. He has the ability to bat with equal expertise against top class pace and spin bowling. He has exhibited his array of shots and excellent defensive technique on a number of occasions.

Farhat, who has accumulated over 14000 first class runs with a nice average of over 42, scored a deluge of runs against South Africa and New Zealand in 2003-04. He was involved in a record four successive hundred partnerships with Yasir Hameed in the one-day internationals against New Zealand. He also notched up his first century in both Tests and ODIs during this season, and then went on to score a vital 101 in Pakistan’s victory against India in the Lahore Test.

At this time, when Pakistan is looking to have a quality and reliable batsman, Pakistan selectors are continuously overlooking Imran Farhat not only from Test team but also from PSL and national T20 tournament.

Imran’s father, Farhat Siddiqui in a statement, urged PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to intervene and gave Imran Farhat a chance to prove his mettle once again. Imran, who remained second best batsman in Quaid Trophy this year, is in excellent physical shape despite being in his mid 30s.