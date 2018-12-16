close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
OSR
Our Sports Reporter
December 16, 2018

Belgium, Holland play for Hockey World Cup title today

National

OSR
Our Sports Reporter
December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Holland and Belgium entered the final of World Cup Hockey following contrasting but stunning wins in the semis in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Belgium continued their impressive run in the World Cup with yet another dazzling display beating England 6-0 to make it to their first ever World Cup final.

Holland dethroned defending champions Australia on penalty shootout following 2-2 draw during the scheduled time. Holland then edged out Australia 4-3 on penalty shootout to enter the final.

Earlier, in the first semi-finals, Belgium scored thrice on penalty corner and as many times through field efforts to make it to their first ever final. A 6-0 drubbing ended England campaign in the Hockey World Cup. After leading 2-0 at the half time, Belgium scored four goals in the last 30 minutes to stun England team.

