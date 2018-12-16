Students’ convention calls for fee education

LAHORE: A convention of hundreds of students belonging to different educational institutions of the country on Saturday demanded provision of free education and restoration of students unions in the institutions.

The event was held by a political organistation of students and youth at Bakhtiar Labour Hall at Laxmi Chowk.

Ghairat Brigade Band singer Ali Aftab, classical singer Ustad Nasir Ali Khan, young poet Tehzeeb Hafi, Usama Zuraiz, Mazhar Ali Syed and others performed on the occasion.

The convention passed resolutions demanding provision of free education, end to class-based education system, restoration of student unions, representation of students in all the decision-making bodies of all the education institutes, strict action against harassment, notable representation of female students in student unions, nationalisation of private educational institutes and awarding of allowance to every unemployed youth.