Faisalabad lawyers reject registry branch proposal

FAISALABAD: The lawyers of Faisalabad have outrightly rejected the proposal of setting up Divisional Registry Branch of the Lahore High Court at Faisalabad and vowed to continue their struggle. The DBA members showed their resolve during the address of Changaiz Khan Kakar, member, Punjab Bar Council (PBC), to local lawyers at the DBA protest camp set up on the District Courts Road. Kakar exhorted the need for complete unity in the ranks of city lawyers to achieve their objective.

He reiterated that the LHC Bench at Faisalabad will help provide speedy and cheap justice to the litigants of Faisalabad Division at their doorsteps. DBA secretary Rohail Zafar Kainth stressed upon the lawyers to maintain cohesion and unity in their ranks. Later, the DBA members also took out a protest rally. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed the slogans of their demand.