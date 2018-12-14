Aisam to have a new doubles partner

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi will have a new doubles partner in Santiago Gonzalez Torre of Mexico going into the 2019 professional tennis season.

Talking to media here at the PTF Complex before playing an exhibition match, Aisam said his 2018 season did not go the way he desired.

“Santiago will be my new doubles partner going into the next season. He is a quality player and hopefully we will make a good team,” he said.

Aisam will leave for China today (Friday) to start training for the upcoming season. “You have to start training months before the start of international commitments. I am looking forward to a much improved performance in the coming season as compared to the last one.”

To a question about his plan on representing Pakistan in the Davis Cup, Aisam said he would continue to represent the country as long as he could.

“I am 38 and still feel good about my tennis. Playing for my country is the foremost priority for me. Even if I have to forego international events, I will represent Pakistan in all leading international events.”

Aisam, who has been training at the newly-laid PTF Complex hard-courts for the last couple of days, was impressed with the standard of the surface. “I have been playing international tennis all over the world for more than two decades now. The PTF Complex courts are one of the best I have seen.”

The former Australian and US Open doubles runner-up was happy to see all the three facilities — hard, clay and grass courts — at a stone’s throw from each other.

“These facilities are available in and around the PTF Complex which is great for the tennis fraternity and youngsters who are pursuing tennis as a career. Such facilities are needed to promote the game.”

Aisam praised PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan for making these facilities ready for the youth.

The former Asian No 1 hoped that the government under Imran Khan would take all necessary steps to promote sports in the country.

“Now when the country is being run by a sportsman, I am hopeful that every effort would be made to extend all possible facilities to the youth.”

Aisam also hoped that top national and international players’ input would be sought while finalising recommendations of the task force on sports.

“No one has so far contacted us. But I believe that before implementing the task force’s recommendations, international and national players would be consulted. Our input will be of big value for the task force,” he said.