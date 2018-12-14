Hafizabad clinch karate title

LAHORE: Tehsil Hafizabad boys toppled tehsil Pindi Bhattian in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil karate contest on Thursday. 20 players took part in the competition played at Gymnasium Hall Hafizabad. Zafarwal girls defeated Narowal in volleyball competition at Govt Ghulam Fatima Girls High School, Narowal. Multan Sadar beat Multan City in boys volleyball match at District Sports Ground Multan. In another Inter-Tehsil competition, Jhang girls thrashed 18-Hazari in volleyball event organized at Govt Girls High School Jhang Sadar. Chishtian clinched wrestling crown at Gymnasium Hall Bahawalnagar.