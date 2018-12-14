close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Kim, Noguchi make it to Kulsum Tennis semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) and Rio Noguchi (Jpn) were well on course for yet another show down as Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures (F-II) Tennis Tournament reached semis stage at the PTF Complex Thursday.

Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim who won the first Futures at the same venue last week beat Alexis Canter (Gbr) in straight sets 7-6(5) 6-2.Second seed Rio Noguchi (Jpn) was also seen in ruthless form as he defeated Hamidreza Nadaf (Iri) [7] 6-3, 6-2.

Pakistan pair of Abid Ali Akbar and Shamael Chaudhry (Gbr) overwhelmed Joe Cooper (Gbr)/Matt Seeberger (USA) 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the semi-finals of doubles event.

Meanwhile, an exhibition match (men’s doubles) between Asiam-ul- Haq Qureshi/Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akbar/Shamel Chudhary was also played at the centre court.

Reults: Men’s single: Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) [1] bt Alexis Canter (Gbr) [6] 7-6(5), 6-2; Sora Fukuda (Jpn) [3] bt Darko Jandric (Srb) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (Ger) beat Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 6-1, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Hamidreza Nadaf (Iri) 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s doubles category (quarterfinal): Anton Chekhov (Rus)/Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt M Abid (Pak)/M Wagas Malik (Can) 6-2, 6-4; Sora Fukuda (Jpn/Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Dmitry Myagkov (Rus)/Saida’lo Saidkarimov (Uzb) 6-3, 6-4; Darko Jandric (Srb)/Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) bt Ahmed Choudhary (Pak)/Niklas Johansson (Swe) 6-3, 6-2; Abid Ali Khan Akbar (Pak)/Shamael Chaudhry (Gbr) bt Joe Cooper (Gbr)/Matt Seeberger (Usa) 6-2,6-4.

Meanwhile, Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament continued at the PTF Complex with Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mehboob making it to semi-finals of ladies event with easy wins.

Results: Boys Singles U-18 (quarterfinals): M.Shoaib bt Osama Khan 6-1, 6-0; Musa Ch bt Hasam Khan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Sami Zeb bt Ahmed Asjad 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Subhan Bin Salik bt Rayan Jawad 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys singles under-14 (quarterfinals): Kashan Umar bt Hamza Roman 6-4, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb bt M.Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0; Abdul Hanan bt Talha Khan 6-0, 6-4

Ladies singles (quarterfinals): Shimza Naz bt Khunsha Baber 6-3, 7-5; Sara Mansoor bt Hania Navid 6-2, 6-2; Ushna Suhail bt Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Mahboob bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports