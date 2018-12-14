close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
Salis bin Perwaiz
December 14, 2018

Medical camp for policemen in Larkana

National

Salis bin Perwaiz
December 14, 2018

Karachi: A free eye medical camp was established in Larkana Police Range by its Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Akbar Riaz where 150 patients were accommodated.DIG Javed Akbar Riaz of Larkana Range said that they had established a two-day free eye-surgery medical camp in Police Lines, Larkana.

On the first day, a team of surgeons and medical professionals successfully operated 150 patients including police officials and other citizens, and transplanted their eye lens. The DIG added that approximate cost of one transplant in private clinic is Rs75,000 per patient. He also distributed free medicines to patients.

