NATIONAL T20: Islamabad crash to 2nd successive defeat

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad suffered second successive defeat in the National T20 Cup as defending champions Lahore Whites breezed to an easy 22-run victory at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, experienced cricketers Salman Butt (63) and Kamran Akmal (54) smashed fifties to see Lahore Whites posting a daunting 167-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Both openers put Islamabad bowlers to sword during their stay at the crease. Kamran was first to reach fifty hitting eight fours and one six in his innings while Salman Butt struck eight boundaries in his innings.

Islamabad struggled in reply and were restricted to 145-8 with Abid Ali (30) and Faizan Riaz (29) playing well for a brief period.

Bilal Asif (3-24), Umaid Asif (2-22) and Ammad Butt (2-29) bowled well for Lahore Whites.

Scores in brief: Lahore Region Whites 167-4 in 20 overs (Salman Butt 63, Kamran Akmal 54, Saif Badar 28; Adeel Malik 1-24, Junaid Khan 1-31). Islamabad Region 145-8 in 20 overs (Abid Ali 30, Faizan Riaz 29, Rohail Nazir 23; Bilal Asif 3-24, Umaid Asif 2-22, Ammad Butt 2-29, Wahab Riaz 1-28). Result: Lahore Whites won by 22 runs. Man of the match: Kamran Akmal (Lahore Whites).

Lahore Region Blues beat Rawalpindi Region by 5 wickets: Rawalpindi Region 117-8 in 20 overs (Haider Ali 26; Saad Nasim 3-21, Aizaz Cheema 3-31, Qaiser Ashraf 1-13). Lahore Region Blues 121-5 in 19.1 overs (Salman Ali Agha 38 not out, Nauman Anwar 29; Zahid Mansoor 2-21, Asif Ali 1-11, Sohail Tanvir 1-23, Khalid Usman 1-23). Man of the match: Salman Ali Agha (Lahore Blues).