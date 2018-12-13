Indian girl seeks father’s arrest over broken promise to build lavatory

CHENNAI: A seven year-old Indian girl has complained to the police to have her father arrested after he failed to build a toilet in their home as promised, police said on Wednesday. Millions of Indians do not have access to sanitation and open defecation is a problem, even in developed, industrial states. The girl, E. Hanifa Zaara, didn’t want to go out in the open and won a promise from her father to build a lavatory indoors, said police officer A. Valarmathi.