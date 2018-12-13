Indian girl seeks father’s arrest over broken promise to build lavatory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHENNAI: A seven year-old Indian girl has complained to the police to have her father arrested after he failed to build a toilet in their home as promised, police said on Wednesday. Millions of Indians do not have access to sanitation and open defecation is a problem, even in developed, industrial states. The girl, E. Hanifa Zaara, didn’t want to go out in the open and won a promise from her father to build a lavatory indoors, said police officer A. Valarmathi.
