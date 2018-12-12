Amar Cables move up in Veterans Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Muridke Tigers by wickets in a match of the 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship at Stags Ground.
Scores: Muridke Tigers 168/6 in 26 overs (Waseem Fazal 39, Atiqur Rehman 24, Khalid Saleem 22, Maqsood Ahmad 20, Umer Hassan 18, M Afzal 22*, Iftikhar Ahmad 2/23, Rehan Riaz 2/27, Rehan Rauf 2/28). Amar Cables 169/3 in 19.4 overs (Rehan Riaz 45, Dastageer Butt 35, Afzal Shah 48*, Tahir Mughal 25*). Chief guest Dr Mohsin gave man of the match award to Rehan Riaz.
