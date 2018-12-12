GCU seminar

LAHORE: A seminar was held here at the Government College University on Tuesday on “Policy Options to address Structural Weaknesses in Pakistan’s Economy”.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent economist Dr Vaqar Ahmad pointed out the lack of coordination among institutional bodies in reforming the country’s economic system. He shed light on the Malaysian economic model of growth and underlined the need for bringing down the size of the government, saying that it would help in curtailing the non-essential expenditures from society.

Dr Vaqar, who is the Joint Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Islamabad, discussed the basis for competitiveness in the government institutions and need for the post eighteenth amendment institutional reforms.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the seminar organised by the university’s Mehboobul-Haq Economics Society. Later, Dr Vaqar held a detailed meeting with GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and explored opportunities of research collaboration between GCU and Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Islamabad.

healthcare: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice of Pakistan to improve health delivery system to provide better facilities to the masses.

PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said PMA has been raising its voice for the last many years to address the issues of health delivery system and medical education on priority but the governments always pay least attention to the health. “It seems health never was the priority of our rulers.

We have always demanded an increase in health budget with proper allocation and utilisation according to the recommendations of WHO which is 6pc of the total GDP. No doubt Pakistani doctors are very skilled and capable but there is a lack of facilities at tertiary care hospital.