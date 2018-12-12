close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

27,000 trees planted in Multan parks, green belts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

MULTAN: Parks and Horticulture Authority Tuesday completed plantation of 27,000 trees in parks and green belts in Multan while the drive continues to install more plants. Addressing a ceremony at Qila Qasim Bagh, PHA Director General Ali Akbar Bhatti said more saplings would planted. He said all stakeholders and civil society was collaborating with the PHA in the current tree plantation drive. He said the PHA has assigned tasks to gardeners for greenery in parks. Punjab Minister Minority Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Mainder Pani Sigh inaugurated the drive at Qila Qasim Bagh by installing a plant.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan