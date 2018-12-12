27,000 trees planted in Multan parks, green belts

MULTAN: Parks and Horticulture Authority Tuesday completed plantation of 27,000 trees in parks and green belts in Multan while the drive continues to install more plants. Addressing a ceremony at Qila Qasim Bagh, PHA Director General Ali Akbar Bhatti said more saplings would planted. He said all stakeholders and civil society was collaborating with the PHA in the current tree plantation drive. He said the PHA has assigned tasks to gardeners for greenery in parks. Punjab Minister Minority Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Mainder Pani Sigh inaugurated the drive at Qila Qasim Bagh by installing a plant.