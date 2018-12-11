Kalam receives first winter snowfall

MINGORA: The tourist resort of Kalam received the first snowfall this winter when it started snowing around midnight Sunday night and continued for hours.

Some residents of Kalam gleefully made videos of the snowfall and shared these on the social media. One of them remarked that Kalam town was draped in white snow as far as the eye could see. “The snow is soft and it is snowing gently. We are enjoying the weather,” he added.

The mountains near Kalam had received snowfall earlier, but the town got it for the first time at 11.30 pm Sunday. It continued on Monday morning.

The snowfall made the weather chilly and forced the people indoor. As usual, they burnt firewood to keep warm. Some Kalamis said this was the start of their yearly struggle to survive through the harsh winter.

The more than 100 hotels in Kalam had become almost deserted since the advent of winter, but the owners are now expecting some tourists fond of witnessing and experiencing snowfall. However, the metalling of the road from Bahrain to Kalam hasn’t been completed yet and it has remained an impediment to the flow of tourists to Kalam. Snowfall was also reported from other hilly areas of Swat.