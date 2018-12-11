Egypt’s Ibrahim wins CNS Squash title

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim outwitted Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob in straight games to win the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship at the Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Complex in Karachi on Monday.

Ibrahim beat Farhan 11-7, 12-10, 11-8 within 32 minutes. The Egyptian exposed veteran Pakistanis’ limitation in stamina, agility and mental strength to the limit.

The former World No 14 Farhan had no clue as where the match was heading to as Ibrahim’s well planned game earned him one after another point. His attacking shots backed by top of the court drops helped him win the title.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, tournament director Commodore Habibur Rehman said that holding of events like CNS Squash Championship on regular basis is indicative of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards the game.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi gave away prizes to the winners of different categories and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements.

“Besides the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organising international and national level sports events in the country,” he said.