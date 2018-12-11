close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Egypt’s Ibrahim wins CNS Squash title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim outwitted Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob in straight games to win the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship at the Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Complex in Karachi on Monday.

Ibrahim beat Farhan 11-7, 12-10, 11-8 within 32 minutes. The Egyptian exposed veteran Pakistanis’ limitation in stamina, agility and mental strength to the limit.

The former World No 14 Farhan had no clue as where the match was heading to as Ibrahim’s well planned game earned him one after another point. His attacking shots backed by top of the court drops helped him win the title.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, tournament director Commodore Habibur Rehman said that holding of events like CNS Squash Championship on regular basis is indicative of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards the game.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi gave away prizes to the winners of different categories and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements.

“Besides the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has significantly contributed in organising international and national level sports events in the country,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports