Tue Dec 11, 2018
Young doctors continue strike

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHORE

The young doctors and paramedical staff of Shaikh Zayed Hospital continued their strike on Monday and boycotted the services in outdoor and indoor wards of the hospital. The patients were the worst sufferers as the clash of interests between doctors and administration continued on second consecutive day. The patients flayed the doctors for multiplying the plight of the poor, who had come from all over the province. The doctors and paramedical staff also besieged the offices of administration, which created a tense situation in the hospital.

