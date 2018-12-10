Farhan faces Youssef in CNS International Squash final today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob will face Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt in the final of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here on Monday (today).

Youssef Ibrahim comfortably defeated Shahjahan Khan of Pakistan 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 (34 minutes) in their semi-final clash. Farhan Mehboob had to work hard to beat compatriot Asim Khan. The scores remained 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8. The match lasted 54 minutes. The championship carries a prize money of $18,000.