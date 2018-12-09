PM to visit Peshawar next week

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar next week.

The prime minister will formally inaugurate shelter home in the province capital where he will be given briefing on 100-day plan of the provincial cabinet.

An official handout said that the chief minister was talking to provincial ministers, MPAs and various delegations at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday.

The chief minister said the government had set destination of change for the next five years.

He added a sketch had been prepared to provide services, abolish corruption and ensure merit-based decisions and effective accountability.

Mahmood Khan said the forces of status quo had been challenged. He said those found involved in corruption would be taken to task.

He said the present crisis-like situation was created by the forces of status quo. “But, now we have to deliver and protect the rights of the people,” he added.

“We have to prove that no one can make institutions subservient to their own sweet well. Nobody can impose their decisions on the people on the basis of personal likes and dislikes. Transparent governance is our hallmark and will stop the hands working against merit and bring those doing injustice to the clutches of law,” added the chief minister.

The chief minister said that for the establishment of a welfare state, they were addressing the issue of homelessness.

He said the government was taking steps at the grassroots to end the sense of deprivation among the poor. He said that a comprehensive plan had been prepared for the rehabilitation of the poor.

The chief minister added his government had activated institutions and would purge the system of the corrupt.