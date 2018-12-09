Sattar, Waseem lock horns over Karachi anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that 500,000 people have been made homeless due to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

Speaking to media outside an anti-terrorism court, Farooq Sattar said, “People are being made homeless because of court orders. 500,000 people have become homeless due to the encroachment drive.”

According to Geo News, Farooq Sattar said, “Waseem Akhtar was voted to construct Karachi, not destroy it. Waseem Akhtar should try to get votes in Karachi now. The city will tell him who is oppressed.” Farooq Sattar said.

He continued, “The Supreme Court should remove illegal occupation and not markets that have been there for 50 years. A policy should be made by shopkeepers and traders on encroachments. Homelessness will only lead to crimes in the city.”

When asked if he will be appointed as the next mayor of Karachi by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Farooq Sattar said, “I do not see dreams like Manzoor Wassan.”

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar while speaking to media said that the decision regarding the anti-encroachment drive will be made by the Supreme Court. “The shops given by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been demolished. Residents will have to face trouble for a few days as rubble from the operation is removed,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar said, “What should I respond to Farooq Sattar's talk? I don’t even know which party he belongs to.”

He added, “If I destroyed Karachi then Farooq Sattar destroyed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.”