Import Policy: Govt. seeks input from business community

A consultative session was convened by Ministry of Commerce in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi wherein the Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood and Federal Secretary Commerce Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha met with the concerned stakeholders from the business community. The meeting was convened to seek input of food manufacturers, importers and exporters on improving the shelf life of imported food products as well as the labeling and Halal certification requirements for these products.

Advisor on the occasion expressed his concerns with business community on the quality of imported food products and said that the government would only allow good quality, healthy, safe and Halal food to be imported in the country and those violating the requirements would be dealt with strictly.***