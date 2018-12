CAS Squash: Abbas stays on top as U-19 player

ISLAMABAD: Abbas Zeb stayed as the No 1 Under-19 player winning the CAS National Junior Squash Championship at Hashim Khan Squash Complex Peshawar.

The Asian junior champion beat Zeeshan Zeb (KP) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12 within 44 minutes to land the title. Varun Wasif annexed under-11 title while Anas Bokhari turned out to be under-13 champion. Hamza Khan lifted under 15 title with Farhan Hashmi emerging under-17 National champion.

Results: Under-11 final: Varun Wasif (PB) beat Mobeen (PAF) 3-1: 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7 (29 mins)Under-13 final: Anas Bhukhari (PB) beat Humam Ejaz (PAF) 3-2: 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-8 (42 mins)

Under-15 final: M Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) 3-0: 12-10, 11-6, 11-7(27 mins)Under-17 final: Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) beat Asadullah (PAF) 3-1: 12-14, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6 (34 mins).Under-19 final: Abbas Zeb (Wapda) beat Zeeshan Zeb (KP) 3-1: 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12 (44 mins).