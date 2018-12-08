SECP appoints commissioners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The cabinet on Friday issued notification for the appointment of two new commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
According to a notification issued by the finance division, the government has appointed Aamir Khan (Executive Director/ Spokesperson SECP) and Farrukh H Sabzwari as commissioners in SECP for a period of three years with immediate effect. Following appointment of two new commissioners, the number of commissioners now stands at five, completing the commission.
