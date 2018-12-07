782 graduates honoured at Bahria University’s 15th convocation

The Bahria University Karachi campus held its 15th convocation on Thursday at the Convention Hall of the Maritime Museum, Karsaz, and conferred degrees on 782 students.

Imran Ismail, governor of Sindh, graced the ceremony as chief guest and awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students of PhD, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

The degrees were awarded to undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Professional Psychology, Computer Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Media Studies.

The governor also awarded 32 gold medals and 26 silver medals to various students who qualified with distinction in their respective programmes. Ismail congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded the Bahria University’s Karachi campus for the role it played. He also appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in nation-building by establishing an esteemed organisation like the Bahria University.

He said the university had taken the lead in starting maritime disciplines and acknowledged the contribution in imparting higher education. “BU has incorporated advance teaching methodologies to promote a multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students beyond their normal textbook education and knowledge.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rector BU Vice Admiral (retd) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) said academic institutes fostered a culture of academic excellence and in this process the Bahria University constantly maintained high standards in every sphere of activities to align future strategic directions.

He mentioned the efforts of the varsity for providing a most conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art labs and highly qualified faculty for its postgraduates and undergraduate students.

He also highlighted new initiatives such as the start of new undergraduate programmes under the H&SS department, such as bachelor’s in English (Literature and Linguistics), BS Maritime Business & Management, BS Economics and Finance, MS (Ports & Shipping Management), MS (Trade & Logistics Management), a Postgraduate Diploma in Logistics & Port Management. Diploma and certificate courses in Shipping Management, as well as Chinese language and various other disciplines are being introduced.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior naval officers, industrialists, businessmen and parents of graduating students.