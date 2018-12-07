New Zealand hold Spain to 2-2 draw, qualify for play-off

BHUBANESWAR, India: Spain were well on their way to victory before a resurgent New Zealand side scored two goals to hold the Spanish to a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

The match began with the confident Spaniards scoring two goals in the first two quarters of the game. Spain took a comfortable 2-0 lead over New Zealand through goals by Albert Beltran (9th minute) and Alvaro Iglesias (27th).

However, Argentina stunned the Spanish side by scoring two goals within the last 10 minutes of the game to hold Spain to a draw. Hayden Phillips’ 50th minute goal was enough to inspire the Kiwis to score another goal six minutes later when Kane Russell netted one in.

New Zealand are placed at number 2 in the group with 4 points, Olympic champions Argentina sit at the top with 6 points while Spain remain at the number three spot with 2 points. The top four teams from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals while the second and third placed sides will play cross-over matches against teams of other pools.