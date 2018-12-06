Awards for Jimmy Engineer, SOS Children’s Villages head

Lahore: The Jinnah Society to confer its prestigious Jinnah Awards on prominent artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer and SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan Founding President Mrs Souriya Anwar in recognition of their selfless services for the humanity at large particularly for the special and orphaned children. The Jinnah Award comprises a gold plated medal and “Jinnah Award” plaque. According to an announcement by Jinnah Society President Liaquat H.Merchant, the award ceremony will be held in a Karachi on December 15.

The Jinnah Society has been established to help management and development of all the projects institutions and trusts affiliated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.