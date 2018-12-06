Contaminated water

Dirty water tanks and out-of-order filters installed in public schools are posing serious health threats to students who are forced to drink dirty water. Students are suffering from typhoid and other severe waterborne diseases. Those who are in charge of schools’ governance are not paying attention to this important issue.

However, this is a great matter of concern for parents as they don’t want to put the health of their children at risk. This is the foremost responsibility of the government to keep a constant check on the quality of water at schools and hostels. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will carry out their responsibility efficiently and save students from falling ill.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda