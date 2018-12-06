close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

World IP moot to be held in Pakistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

ISLAMABAD: World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo) on Wednesday announced its plan to hold regional conference in Pakistan tentatively next year.

Heads of 25 countries of intellectual property institutions will participate at the moot, a statement said.

The exact timeframe has not been decided, but the conference is expected to be held within the next calendar year with the aim to create awareness for protecting intellectual property, trademark and other issues.

“We will hold regional conference of heads of IP Offices in Islamabad,” Andrew Michael Ong, director of Wipo, said.

Michael Ong was addressing an inaugural session of three-day regional conference on competency-based trademark examiner training and learning management system.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business