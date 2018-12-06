World IP moot to be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo) on Wednesday announced its plan to hold regional conference in Pakistan tentatively next year.

Heads of 25 countries of intellectual property institutions will participate at the moot, a statement said.

The exact timeframe has not been decided, but the conference is expected to be held within the next calendar year with the aim to create awareness for protecting intellectual property, trademark and other issues.

“We will hold regional conference of heads of IP Offices in Islamabad,” Andrew Michael Ong, director of Wipo, said.

Michael Ong was addressing an inaugural session of three-day regional conference on competency-based trademark examiner training and learning management system.