58 POs among 2,232 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 2232 suspected persons including proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized weapons during last month search and strike operations in the district.

Official sources said on Tuesday that the police during search and strike operations in various in the district arrested 2232 suspected persons including 58 proclaimed offenders.

The law-enforcers seized six handgrenades, 24 kilograms of explosives, 21 detonators, 20 Kalashnikov rifles, 11 other rifles, 25 repeaters, 170 pistols, 10,000 cartridges, 35,000 firecrackers, one kg opium, seven kg heroin, and six bottles of liquor.

The police also checked 14000 houses and registered cases against 138 unregistered houses. Around 25560 vehicles and motorbikes were checked through vehicle verification system (VVS).

About 165 motorcycles were impounded for not having number plates. Also, the police checked 45,800 people through criminal record verification system (CRVS) wherein 1926 people were taken into custody.