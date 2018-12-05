Kaira questions Imran’s statement on army support

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the Army should clarify its position after a recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to the media, the PPP leader said that the statement of Prime Minister that Army was siding with the PTI government was dangerous.

“If the ISPR doesn’t deny it, should we understand that the Army isn’t siding with the manifestos of other political parties?” said Qamar Zaman Kaira, adding, an alliance against PPP was made in form of Islami Jamhuri Ittehad.

The PPP leader said the government had not inability to address the issues confronting the country.

He said that the steps like demolition of Governor’s House walls were only being taken to divert the attention of the nation. He said in reality, the rulers had no knowledge about the 18th Amendment, NFA Award, whereas leak of the news related to the resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umer also reflected the prevailing disappointment in the government cadres. Kaira also said that the PM seemed displeased by the fact that the court summoned his sister Aleema Khan and he was also unhappy when his fellows like Usman Buzdar and Zulfi Bokhari were asked to appear before it.

On the occasion, PPP Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor briefed the journalists about the party arrangements to observe the death anniversary of former Prime Minister

Benazir Bhutto on December 27. The main event, he said, would take place in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.