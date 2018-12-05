Anti-encroachment drive50 shops demolished in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration continued its anti-encroachment operation in Shah Alam Market on a second day and demolished 350 portions of shops illegally constructed on the space of verandas, besides demolishing 50 shops constructed illegal on state land.

The estimated cost of the area retrieved is Rs 3 billion, officials said. In three other operations on the 21 roads declared model ones by the Lahore DC some days back, assistant commissioners sealed 16 shops on keeping goods outside the premises of shops along with the registration of criminal cases against 54 shopkeepers. The roads included Allama Iqbal Road and GT Road at Baghwanpura.

The district administration initiated the anti-encroachment operation two days back in Shah Alam Market which was encroached upon on a massive scale. Before the operation, the administration sensitised the traders about the encroached portion through the market map of 1934. The traders were requested to demolish the encroachments by themselves and a deadline was given to them.

However, after the deadline, the operation was started and the administration demolished the extended portions of 350 shops constructed in the verandas. Similarly, 50 shops, completely constructed on state land, were razed with heavy machinery.