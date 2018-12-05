Zero gas pressure perturbs Pindiites

Rawalpindi: The residents of different areas of the city have strongly protested against Sui Northern Gas Pupelines Limited (SNGPL) for not providing them natural gas even for domestic use. Since the start of current winter season, the low to zero gas pressure has added to the miseries of residents as they are forced to opt for other fuel options for cooking food and heating their homes.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI government has already announced to provide full pressure gas to domestic consumers in winter. The residents of Chakra, Munawar Colony, Adiala Road, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Samarzar Colony and Bakramandi are wandering here and there in search of ‘roti’ because majority of ‘tandoors’ have shut down their ‘tandoors’ due to absence of gas. The residents are also using some other sources of fire like expensive kerosene oil, coal, firewood and LPG.

The residents of Chakri, Dhamyal, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Moari, Tulsa Road, Mohallah Hajian, Chah Sultan, Tehmasapabad, Qasim Market, Misriyal, Afshan Colony and several other areas are also facing low to zero gas pressure for many days.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that there was no gas loadshedding in any area. “We are trying to provide full gas pressure to all consumers through ‘Land Line System’,” he claimed. He said that majority of consumers are using ‘Gas Sucking Compressors’ which is an illegal practise therefore some consumers are facing low to zero gas pressure.