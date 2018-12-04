Karak residents seek JIT to probe crude oil theft

PESHAWAR: Around 50 residents of Karak on Monday moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking an order for the formation of the joint investigation team (JIT) to probe theft of crude oil worth Rs142 billion from the oil and gas fields in the district.

Mujahid Islam, Naeemullah and 48 others filed the writ petition in the high court through their lawyer Muazzam Butt. They sought an order for the formation of the JIT to probe the theft of crude oil worth Rs142 billion from the oil and gas fields in Karak.

President of Pakistan, through secretary to President, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company Federal Government through the secretary, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others were made parties to the petition.

The residents based the writ petition on the press cutting of the national and international newspapers and attached it with the petition.

The petitioners claimed that as per the newspapers reports, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources had stated that over the last two and a half years, theft of crude oil worth Rs142 billion had taken place in Karak district, but, unfortunately, the FIA and the Ministry of Petroleum did not take its notice.

The petitioners claimed that as per the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, the theft was still taking place from the joint pipeline where unidentified culprits were stealing oil from the pipeline and transporting it to other areas.

It said the provincial government may also be directed to evaluate the losses caused to the general masses and inhabitants of these areas including damage to their life, property and livestock.