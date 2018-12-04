Taibu returns to professional cricket at 35

close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
A
Agencies
December 4, 2018

COLOMBO: Tatenda Taibu, the former Zimbabwe captain, will return to professional cricket at the age of 35 when he will debut for the Baduraliya Sports Club, a Sri Lankan first-class side, later this month. He said the motivation behind his return was a conversation he had with his son. At 21, the wicketkeeper-batsman, had become Test cricket’s youngest-ever captain, in 2004. He, however, retired from all forms of the game in 2012 after a topsy-turvy career to focus on church work.

