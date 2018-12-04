Fast-track promotion in police: IG

LAHORE: For the first time fast track promotion policy is being introduced which will be implemented within three to four months and under this policy the promotion of highly qualified and diligent officials would be integrated by a test conducted under Punjab Public Service Commission.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi expressed these views while addressing two different functions at central police office Lahore Monday. In first ceremony, 60 best officers from all provinces who showed extraordinary performance were given commendation certificates and cash prizes whereas second ceremony was about meeting of 40 officers with IG Punjab who were promoted from DSP to SP rank during this week.

IG Punjab said that for the first time fast track promotion policy was being introduced which will be implemented within three to four months and by this policy the promotion of highly qualified and diligent officials would be integrated by a test conducted under the aegis of Punjab Public Service Commission and promotion would be given to those who passed this test so that it may enhance the moral of force. In the ceremony, Rs2,065,000 cash prizes were distributed among 60 officers from six districts and officials of CPO along with commendation certificates. The recipients of prizes included 16 officers from District Faisalabad, 14 from DG Khan, 10 from central police office, 9 from Muzaffargarh, seven from Jhang, three from Toba Tek Singh and one from Multan. Two women police officers have also been given prizes.

Moreover, during the meeting with newly promoted SPs, the IGP said, you will have to prove yourself to serve the people with true spirit so that people may know that you deserved this promotion. He emphasised upon the officers that policing is the most difficult task of the world because your enemy is present everywhere so as a first line respondent you should remain alert round-the-clock so that people may be provided justice in true sense.

POs: Lahore Police claimed to have rounded up at least 2,148 proclaimed offenders during the last 11 months of the current year. SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze said special crackdowns were launched against the criminals throughout the year. The accused persons were involved in murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom. Police arrested 278 POs of A-category, and 1,870 of B-category. Sadar Division police arrested 327 POs; Iqbal Town 236; Civil Lines 119; City Division 465 and Cantt Division police arrested 571 POs.

DOLPHIN SQUADS: Dolphin Squads claimed to have arrested 27 accused persons involved in different crimes during the weekend. SP Dolphin Sqaud Bilal Zafar said the force took action against criminals involved in street crimes, wheelie-doing, firing in the air, and kite flyers and drugs peddlers.