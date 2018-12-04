Helpline to be set up against encroachments in Larkana

SUKKUR: A Helpline would be set up at the Larkana Commissioner’s Office to address the problems of minorities particularly those related to encroachments around their places of worship and properties. This was announced by the Commissioner Sukkur and Larkana Rafiq Ahmed Buriro while presiding over a meeting in the Commissioner’s Office, Larkana on Monday. Buriro said the Helpline would be headed by an assistant commissioner and would

comprise officers of the police, anti-Encroachment Force and the Evacuee Property Trust. The Commissioner said the Helpline will help in removal of encroachments from around the properties of the minorities including their places of worship.

The commissioner also presided over meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee-11. He ordered the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Larkana, Javeed Ahmed Halepoto to take action against the registered complaints and submit a report to him. The Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Larkana informed the commissioner that around 90 cases of corruption are being investigated against officers of Police, irrigation, education, public health, survey department, health and others. The anti corruption officer approved registration of FIRs against some of the suspected officers.

Buriro also sought compliance report from government departments over implementation of the five per cent quota in jobs for the special people. The commissioner also ordered the officials to provide facilities to the special persons working in the different departments.