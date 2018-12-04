Qadri launches Quran encyclopedia

LAHORE: Tehreek Minhajul Quran Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri said Quran is the literal word of Almighty Allah, and the remedy for every problem mankind can ever face. He was addressing the launch of a Quranic encyclopedia on Monday which he has compiled. He said the eight-volume encyclopedia covered nearly five thousand topics.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion while other speakers included Sardar Ateeq Ahmad, Bushra Rehman, Provincial Minister Saeed Ul Hasan Shah, Dr Farid Paracha, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Gen (R) Ijaz Awan. Other speakers said the Quranic encyclopedia by Dr Tahirul Qadri is valuable for researchers in Islamic learning and thought. Its study will be provide complete guidance to people of every school of thought, they added.